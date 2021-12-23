Xiaomi 12 Will Have The Best Cameras on a Xiaomi Phone Yet

Xiaomi 12 is launching next week and the teaser campaign is going strong. The Chinese brand has now confirmed the screen size of its upcoming flagship as well as its improvements in the camera and cooling departments.

The new teaser compares Xiaomi 12’s dimensions with the iPhone 13. It shows how the Chinese phone has a taller aspect ratio, giving it a bigger screen but a smaller width. The Xiaomi 12 will have a 6.28″ screen, which is quite a bit smaller than last year’s 6.81″ Mi 11. This should make it much easier to use with a single hand.

The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro have already received A+ scores from DisplayMate with 15 new records.

Xiaomi has also talked about the camera improvements coming with its 12 series, and it mostly has to do with image processing. The Chinese brand has reportedly been working on its camera algorithms for 2 years. The latest teaser shows that its upcoming flagship will have faster image processing, especially for night mode shots.

Additionally, Xiaomi 12 will get a completely reworked passive cooling structure. The company has managed to fit a large enough VC cooling plate to keep thermals in check while the phone runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

It is a step in the right direction since the Motorola Edge X30 is already running hot due to the new flagship chip.

We will get more details on the Xiaomi 12 before its official launch, so stay tuned.