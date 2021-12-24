Google Pays Tribute to Moin Akhtar on His 71st Birthday

Today’s Google Doodle honors the Pakistani Comedian, Moin Akhtar on his 71st birthday. The Doodle, illustrated by Lahore artist Hazem Asif can also be seen featuring snippets of Anwar Maqsood and Bushra Ansari along with Moin Akhtar.

Talking about his inspiration for Akhtar’s doodle, Hazem revealed, “I aspired to create a Doodle that had a classical feel to it while invoking a sense of nostalgia for the viewers by delicately paying homage to Moin Akhtar’s timeless legacy”.

Moin Akhtar was born in Karachi on 24th December 1950. He began his career when he was 16 years old through a stage skit and quickly rose to popularity with his impeccable performance. After an appearance on a popular Pakistani talk show in 1966, Akhtar became the television industry’s new favorite.

Akhtar had mastered the art of comedic delivery in several languages including English, Sindhi, Punjabi, Memoni, Pashto, Gujarati, and Bengali. This dedication to his wide-ranging craft fueled the steady success of a four-decade career on both stage and television. As versatile as he was funny, Akhter reached even higher levels of prestige for his applauding performance as the woman protagonist in “Rosy,” widely regarded as one of Pakistani TV’s most successful productions.

Akhtar later joined another entertainment icon Anwar Maqsood. Together, the pair hosted over 400 episodes of the 1995 classic yet satirical talk show “Loose Talk”, where Akhtar entertained millions playing different characters. To honor his artistic contributions, he was awarded the prestigious Presidential Pride of Performance and the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s third-highest civilian honor.

Moin Akhtar passed away in April 2011, in Karachi, following a heart attack. He was one of the greatest showmen the world has ever seen, bringing smiles to countless faces.