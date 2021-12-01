YouTube Announces Top Trending Videos and Creators in Pakistan for 2021

YouTube Pakistan has released lists of the top trending videos and top content creators, generated from a mix of content covering a wide range of daily life topics, videos, TV, e-sports, simple food recipes, and tips.

The lists also indicate how user behavior has changed on account of the pandemic.

Top Trending Videos

YouTube had various videos in 2021 that made it to the top trending in the country, but it was dominated by the drama industry. Khuda Aur Mohabbat took the number one spot on the list, and the last episode of Hum TV’s comic drama Chupke Chupke made it to second place.

The others include episodes 1 and 2 of the dramas Ishq Hai by ARY Digital and the Turkish epic drama series Ertugrul Ghazi (dubbed in Urdu).

Here is the full list of 2021’s top trending videos:

Khuda Aur Mohabbat | Season 3, Episode 1 [English subtitles] — digitally presented by Happilac Paints, 12 February. Chupke Chupke | Eid Special — last episode| digitally presented by Mezan and powered by Master Paints. Ishq Hai | Episodes 1 and 2— Part 1 [English subtitles] 15 June | ARY Digital Drama Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Season 3, Episode 1 POGARU (2021), newly released, fully Hindi dubbed movie | Dhruva Sarja, Rashmika Mandanna, Kai Greene Easy & Quick Cake Decorating Tutorials for Everyone | Top 10 Amazing Colorful Cake Compilation Bhide Jumps Off Balcony?! | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah | TMKOC Comedy | तारक मेहता Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan | Full 4K HD | Full Comedy | Karamjit Anmol | Latest Punjabi Movie 2021 Miss India 2021, newly released, Hindi dubbed movie | Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad Speak English with Kids Sentences with Urdu Translation | AQ English

Top Music Videos

Pakistan’s music videos list this year includes a more diversified mix of music genres, with the OST of Khuda Aur Mohabbat by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Har Pal Geo dominating the list. Lut Gaye from T-series took the second spot, and Saiyaan Ji by Yo Yo Honey Singh secured the third spot, followed by the official music video of Chhor Denge by Parampara Tandon.

Check out the full list below:

Khuda Aur Mohabbat | OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Nish Asher | Har Pal Geo Lut Gaye (Full Song) Emraan Hashmi, Yukti | Jubin N, Tanishk B, Manoj M | Bhushan K | Radhika-Vinay Saiyaan Ji — Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar|Nushrratt Bharuccha| Lil G, Hommie D| Mihir G|Bhushan K Chhor Denge — Parampara Tandon | Sachet-Parampara | Nora Fatehi, Ehan Bhat | Arvindr K, Bhushan Kumar 8 Raflaan —Mankirt Aulakh featuring Gurlej Akhtar Ginni Kapoor Shree Brar Avvy Sra | New Punjabi Song 2021 Badshah — Paani Paani | Jacqueline Fernandez | Aastha Gill | Official Music Video Ishq Hai OST | Rahat Fateh Ali Khan | Danish Taimoor | Minal Khan | ARY Digital PANI DI GAL: Maninder Buttar featuring. Jasmin Bhasin | Asees Kaur | MixSingh | JUGNI | Punjabi Song 2021 Baarish Ki Jaaye | B Praak featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma | Jaani | Arvindr Khaira | DM TU SHAYAR BANAAGI (Official Video) | Parry Sidhu | MixSingh | Isha Sharma | New Punjabi Songs 2021

Top Creators

Ijaz Ansari Food Secrets was Pakistan’s top creator on YouTube in 2021, while the popular mobile gaming channel, Techno Gamerz, remains ever-popular as a YouTube creator, with 22.2 million subscribers, and claimed the second spot.

Another cooking channel by the name of Baba Food RRC by Chef Rizwan Chaudhry with 2.51 million subscribers ranked third in the top creators’ list.

Here is the list of Pakistan’s top 10 YouTube creators: