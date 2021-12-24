Advertisement

PCB Announces Huge Prize Money for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

By Sports Desk | Published Dec 24, 2021 | 6:36 pm

The five-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 pink-ball day-night final will be played between Northern and the joint-defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the National Stadium, Karachi from Saturday.

After an action-packed Karachi-leg of Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa edged out Sindh to claim the top two spots in the six-team points table.

Here is the prize money the two finalists are competing for:

Winner PKR 10,000,000/-
Runner up PKR 5,000,000/-
Best Batter PKR 500,000/-
Best Bowler PKR 500,000/-
Best Wicket-keeper PKR 500,000/-
Player of the tournament PKR 500,000/-
Player of the final PKR 50,000/-

 

Sports Desk
