PCB Announces Huge Prize Money for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

The five-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 pink-ball day-night final will be played between Northern and the joint-defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the National Stadium, Karachi from Saturday.
Advertisement
After an action-packed Karachi-leg of Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa edged out Sindh to claim the top two spots in the six-team points table.
Here is the prize money the two finalists are competing for:
|Winner
|PKR 10,000,000/-
|Runner up
|PKR 5,000,000/-
|Best Batter
|PKR 500,000/-
|Best Bowler
|PKR 500,000/-
|Best Wicket-keeper
|PKR 500,000/-
|Player of the tournament
|PKR 500,000/-
|Player of the final
|PKR 50,000/-
Advertisement