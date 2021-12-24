Systems Limited and Microsoft Team Up at Xcelerate to Perfect the Art of Digital Transformation

With accelerating innovation around 5G, edge, and cloud and beyond, becoming digital is no longer a competitive advantage; it is an imperative. To maintain effectiveness, enterprises need a clear-cut roadmap to achieve growth beyond unified digital connectivity to complement the operational models and demands of the future.

Systems Limited, a leading technology services provider, collaborated with Microsoft and initiated an executive discussion on digital transformation and diving into the upcoming wave of change through an open and future-oriented infrastructure.

From connected omnichannel enablement to advanced capabilities of cloud-native architecture, and mapping resilient implementation strategies leveraging Microsoft’s digital ecosystem, the audience was handed over a cheat sheet for successful digital transformation.

The said event, Xcelerate – A digital transformation journey, took place at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore on December 16, 2021. It was a gathering of IT executives and business leaders aspiring to crack the code of cost-effective and seamless digital transformation.

Asif Akram, COO at Systems Limited, set the stage by expressing his gratitude towards Microsoft and attendees and said, “Currently, Systems Limited is the largest IT exporter out of Pakistan and was awarded Microsoft Business Application 2021/2022 Inner Circle.”

He added, “With partners like Microsoft and dedicated customers, we aim to solidify our standing in the domestic and international digital landscape.”

Moving ahead, the conversation revolved around: how would you innovate your enterprise? Shoaib Khalil, Head of Channel & Business Development, Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets, and Talha Ghauri, Application Development Lead, at Microsoft MCC spoke at the event.

The former highlighted how enterprises gain a competitive advantage and boost business value and growth by implementing Microsoft 365 intelligent solutions. The latter advised that now is the time for the leading enterprises to start incorporating containerized cloud-native applications.

To stay relevant, companies must comprehend Platform as a Service (PaaS) and move away from Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). He also introduced the audience to serverless computing.

From Systems Limited, Ahsan Naseer, AVP Customer Engagement & Customer Platform, Ali Jawad Khalid, VP of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Shahid Aziz, AVP Cloud Services, carried forward an insightful discussion.

These industry experts presented use cases of how Systems Limited has solved complex enterprise problems by leveraging Power Platform, Dynamics Customer Engagement, Microsoft .Net platform, etc.

A conclusion was drawn that if companies want to build a resilient and next-gen infrastructure with low service maintenance and better enterprise security, they must acknowledge the importance of a well-integrated cloud environment.

Business leaders in the audience engaged in a perceptive Q&A session with the seasoned speakers. The largest digital transformation event was concluded by Rao Hamid, General Manager at Systems Arabia.

Extending a token of appreciation towards attendees, he expressed, “As a Microsoft’s Gold Partner, we have achieved immense growth that has transcended all geographies that we have worked in. The long-standing relationship with partners and principals like Microsoft has been a key differentiator in the continued success of the Systems Group of Companies.”

“We are ready to step into the next year and if you envision digital transformation for your enterprise, let Systems Limited dictate the way. With the right technology partner, digital transformation is as simple as you make it.”