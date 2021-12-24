Urea Industry Asked to Increase Supply by 30% to Bridge the Gap

In continued efforts to meet requirements of fertilizers for Rabi season, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar presided over the weekly fertilizer review meeting.

The meeting reviewed the supply chain situation and production trajectory of fertilizers plants. The industry informed that output of plants have been increased and up to 20,000 metric ton production of urea on daily basis has been reported on an average.

Provincial departments briefed the meeting about punitive measures undertaken against hoarders and profiteers, which has resulted in significant price reduction in urea bags, close to the notified price of Rs. 1768/bag.

After extensive deliberations, the minister asked the industry to increase the urea supplies by 30% i.e. about 3000-5000 metric tons countrywide to ease the market. He stated that plants of Fatima Fertilizer based in Sindh and Agri Tech units would be operated to full capacity from January to February 2022. He directed Petroleum Division to assure the gas supplies to urea plants as per revised gas supply priority orders.

The minister commended the efforts of industry to ensure adequate urea supplies across the country. He noted that the pro-agricultural policies of the incumbent government had not only scaled up domestic urea production but also resulted in lower urea prices as compared to the global prices. He added that this would reflect in increased crop production and income of farmers.

Furthermore, it was reiterated that government and industry will continue to maintain constant vigilance over the situation to avoid any market disturbance.

The meeting concluded with guidelines for the industry to devise the modalities for the smooth supply chain of urea in order to address any supply anomalies as well as expedite the media campaigns for awareness of farmers to not engage in panic buying and register complaints of overcharging and hoarding in their locality.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood, representatives of the fertilizer industry, provincial departments and senior officials of Petroleum Division.