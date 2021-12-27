Delay in Car Delivery – Why Must a Customer Face This?

Delays in the delivery of vehicles are once again the plight of the auto industry in Pakistan, although the Government of Pakistan has introduced regulations that advise manufacturers to compensate customers in case of delays.

Some leading players such as Pak Suzuki have committed to paying the KIBOR +3% in case of deliveries exceeding two months on full payment, which is an encouraging sign.

As a customer, it is important to understand the real facts behind the delays in their vehicles. The manufacturing industry throughout the world is faced with a severe shortage of raw materials and other components/parts.

Parts used in home appliances, mobile phones, laptops, and even cars are in supply all over the world. This has inadvertently affected the manufacturing process across several industries.

This problem is just the tip of the iceberg compared to the other problems manufacturers are facing in Pakistan.

Along with a shortage of raw materials and parts, the post-pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain, increased freight costs, increased prices of steel/iron and other raw material, and has even forced major manufacturing hubs of components in Asia to come to a halt.

Ripples of the pandemic are still being felt much after the end of the lockdown. Industrial supply chain processes that took years to perfect have been disrupted and will take time to get back up to full speed. As customers, we have to take these factors into account especially when booking our vehicles.

Still, it’s not fair that customers have to face these problems. The Government of Pakistan is trying to facilitate the customers by introducing regulations like the KIBOR +3% penalty and some car companies are also trying to minimize the burden.

Pak Suzuki has set a precedent that they are committed to paying any Govt. penalty for late deliveries and are also not charging price difference on price increase on previously booked orders. Let’s all hope that things return to normalcy soon.