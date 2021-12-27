Here is Your First Official Look at Xiaomi 12

Up until now, we had only seen the upcoming Xiaomi 12 in 3D images created by tipsters. But now we have marketing material shared by the renowned tipster, Evan Blass, as well as a real-life image of the phone.

This is our first official look at the flagship Xiaomi 12.

Blass has shared what appears to be official promo videos from Xiaomi itself, which show off the Xiaomi 12 from all angles. Check out his tweet below.

These promo videos confirm the design we have already seen through renders. The familiar rectangular camera cutout is on the top left with a large primary sensor on top and two secondary sensors below. The camera is labeled “50MP”.

The display is very slightly curved, almost to the point that it looks flat. The punch-hole camera is on the top center and the video also shows multiple color options for the Xiaomi 12 including, Black, Blue, Green, and Lavender.

Similarly, a Chinese tipster (Zealer) on Weibo also shared hands-on images of the Xiaomi 12, which also confirm the same design.

In related news, TCL has confirmed that it’s supplying Xiaomi 12’s AMOLED display. The Chinese display maker announced that the screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming support, and 12-bit colors, meaning that the Xiaomi 12 will display up to 68 billion colors accurately.

TCL has also confirmed that it’s a curved display measuring 6.28-inches diagonally with thin bezels on all sides. The punch-hole selfie camera will be quite small to maximize the screen-to-body ratio.

This isn’t the first time Xiaomi has shifted from Samsung to TCL for its flagship phones. Mi 10 Ultra was the first to get a TCL-made display in 2020. It was the first phone in the world to bring a 10-bit display with a 120Hz refresh rate.