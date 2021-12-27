Mohammad Huraira’s Photos of Offering His Prayers During QeA Final Goes Viral

Pakistan’s latest batting sensation, Mohammad Huraira is making the headlines for all the right reasons. The youngster recently scored a magnificent triple-century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and became the second-youngest Pakistani player ever to score a triple-century in first-class cricket.
This time, however, Mohammad Huraira went viral on social media for a completely different reason. A photo of Huraira offering Namaz during the second day of the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy went viral on Twitter. The photo was uploaded by renowned cricket journalist, Saj Sadiq on his Twitter account. The image garnered almost 10,000 likes.
Muhammad Huraira offering prayers during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final #QeATrophyFinal #Cricket pic.twitter.com/dCeMCe3ZNs
— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 26, 2021
The 19-year old continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing final between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The stylish opening batter scored a polished half-century for Northern in the first innings as he put up a century stand alongside Haider Ali.
Huraira is currently the leading run-scorer in Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament He has scored 929 runs at an average of 58.06 in 17 innings he has played in the competition so far. He has scored four half-centuries and three centuries including a wonderful triple-century in the last round of the tournament.