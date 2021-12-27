Zong Organizes Tree Plantation Drive in Collaboration with HANDS

Pakistan’s cellular and digital services frontrunner, Zong 4G collaborated with HANDS to launch a tree plantation drive in the megacity of Karachi. The move is part of the company’s environmental sustainability efforts to combat air pollution in the country.

HANDS is one of the leading non-profit organizations in Pakistan working towards improving health, promoting education, alleviating poverty, building infrastructure, and developing social institutions for community empowerment.

HANDS’ strength is 13 volunteer board members, 10,000 workforce, and thousands of community-based volunteers of more than 6,300 partner organizations.

In a bid to fight the lack of trees in the city, Zong’s volunteers from the Karachi region participated alongside the children of HANDS School, Karachi to plant trees across different areas of the city

.

“We realize that the city of Karachi has an unfortunate dearth of trees, a serious problem that needs urgent addressing. This collaboration with HANDS is a testament to Zong’s passionate commitment to environmental sustainability and creating a positive impact on the city’s environment,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson.

Also sharing his thoughts, Shaikh Maaz Tanveer, Head of Communication and Natural Resource Management Department, HANDS Pakistan, said, “We’re happy and excited to have collaborated with Pakistan’s telecom leader for the tree plantation drive in Karachi.”

He added, “We share the goal of fighting the adverse effects of climate change in Pakistan with Zong, and are confident that our volunteers will put in the best of their efforts to make this drive a success.”

Besides leading the digital transformation in the country, Zong is also leading the CSR front in the ICT industry. The brand stays committed to social empowerment and preservation of the environment, creating a better tomorrow for the younger generations.