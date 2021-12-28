Survey Shows How Happy Pakistanis Are Despite All Problems

A recent survey, conducted by Gallup Pakistan, an affiliate of Gallup International Association, has revealed that 65 percent population of the country is happy with their life despite all the problems.

The ‘End of the Year Survey 2021‘ asked the nationally representative sample of adult men and women from across the four provinces about how happy they are with their life.

Following are the results of the survey:

38% of Pakistanis feel very happy

27% say they are somewhat happy

12% of Pakistanis are somewhat unhappy

11% feel very unhappy with their lives

Comparatively, the ratio of people who are ‘very happy’ with their life has decreased from 42 percent to 38 percent on a year-on-year basis. Whereas, the percentage of respondents who are ‘happy,’ has increased from 23 percent to 27 percent since last year, maintaining an overall happiness score of 65 percent.

Pakistan Happiest Nation in the Region

Pakistan still remains the happiest country among its neighbors. The Gallup survey found only 25 percent of people in India to be ‘very happy’ with their life, while 36 percent said they were ‘happy’, 25 percent said ‘neither happy nor unhappy’, 9 percent said ‘unhappy’, and 3 percent responded with ‘very unhappy’.

In Afghanistan, 22 percent said that they feel ‘very happy; about their life, 23 percent said ‘happy’, 19 percent said ‘neither happy nor unhappy’, 8 percent said ‘unhappy’, and 28 percent said that they are ‘very unhappy’ with their life.

Globally, 13 percent said that they feel ‘very happy’ about their life, 44 percent said they are ‘happy’, 28 percent said were ‘neither happy nor unhappy’, 9 percent said they were ‘unhappy’, and 4 percent felt ‘very unhappy’. Two percent did not know or did not wish to respond.

Net happiness for Pakistan in 2021 was 42 percent, just one percent short of the global score of 43 percent.