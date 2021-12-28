Xiaomi Might be Working on a Moto Razr Rival: Leak

The foldable phone market is rapidly expanding. At first, it was only Samsung, but we now have Motorola, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi’s rival foldable phones as well. Xiaomi, however, still lacks a compact flip phone like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, but that might change next year.

Advertisement

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 became the best-selling foldable phone of the year with millions of sales worldwide. This was thanks to an improved design and a cheaper price tag than before and Xiaomi may be looking to get a slice of that pie.

A new leak from a renowned Chinese tipster says that Xiaomi is working on a compact mid-range phone with a flexible screen, at least according to the machine-translated Chinese text. Curved screens are also considered flexible screens, but those are not a thing in mid-range phones so it is quite possible that the tipster means a foldable phone.

But it is also possible that Xiaomi will change the game and bring out a rare curved screen mid-range phone. You never know.

The tipster does not reveal much information on the mysterious handset, only that it will feature a high-end flexible OLED screen from TCL. The Xiaomi 12 lineup will feature high-end OLEDs from TCL so it is possible that this mysterious compact phone is a part of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series.

However, since it is only in the testing phase, it is not expected to launch before Q1 2022.