ICC Nominates Pakistan’s Fatima Sana for ODI Player of the Year Award

Pakistan’s emerging all-rounder, Fatima Sana, has been nominated for International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s ODI Player of the Year award.

Debuting in 2019, the 20-year-old had only played two ODIs until the start of this year.

However, during 2021, Fatima showed glimpses of her brilliance and took 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 24.90 with one five-wicket haul. She also scored 132 runs at an average of 14.66.

The cricket’s governing body also praised Sana for showing “tremendous maturity throughout the year,” and termed her “one of the few bright spots for Pakistan.”

“She showed glimpses of her brilliance on the tour of South Africa, where she picked up two wickets in three games and also made handy contributions with the bat. In the second ODI, she picked up a wicket and scored an unbeaten 22 as Pakistan fell narrowly short by 13 runs,“ the ICC said in its statement.

“In the five-match series against West Indies, Sana ended as the second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets, which included a maiden ODI five-for. She continued her fine form in the home series against West Indies and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, with four and three wickets respectively,” the statement added.

She is one of the four nominees, alongside Tammy Beaumont of England, Lizelle Lee of South Africa, and Hayley Matthews of West Indies for this year’s award.

The winner of the award will be announced on January 23.