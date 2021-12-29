Mini Budget to be Presented in ‘Special’ Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow

The mini-budget will be presented in a special meeting of the federal Cabinet that is scheduled for 11 AM tomorrow.

Advertisement

The session is expected to see the approval of the supplementary finance bill (mini-budget) that was originally scheduled to be tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 29 December.

ALSO READ Petrol Prices Are Likely to Sky Rocket Again

It seems like the Cabinet postponed the ratification of the mini-budget today because it wants to have a candid conversation about it before sending it to the Parliament for consideration.

The government has withheld the passage of the highly inflationary Rs. 360 billion mini-budget despite the nation’s widespread condemnation of the Ministry of Finance over-rising inflationary pressures.

ALSO READ ADB to Release $300 Million Loan to Develop Capital Markets in Pakistan

This was the second time in the last week that the Cabinet failed to approve the mini-budget as various economic indicators struggle to consolidate towards positive growth.

It is pertinent to mention that the sixth review meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is only a few weeks away.