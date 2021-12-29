Mini Budget to be Presented in ‘Special’ Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow

The mini-budget will be presented in a special meeting of the federal Cabinet that is scheduled for 11 AM tomorrow.
The session is expected to see the approval of the supplementary finance bill (mini-budget) that was originally scheduled to be tabled in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 29 December.
It seems like the Cabinet postponed the ratification of the mini-budget today because it wants to have a candid conversation about it before sending it to the Parliament for consideration.
The government has withheld the passage of the highly inflationary Rs. 360 billion mini-budget despite the nation’s widespread condemnation of the Ministry of Finance over-rising inflationary pressures.
This was the second time in the last week that the Cabinet failed to approve the mini-budget as various economic indicators struggle to consolidate towards positive growth.
It is pertinent to mention that the sixth review meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is only a few weeks away.