PCB is Hiring New Coaches for the National Team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to hire five new coaches for the national men’s team. According to its official advertisement, it is recruiting for five positions in player support, including power-hitting and high-performance coaches.

The PCB detailed in a statement that “the High-Performance coach should have a minimum of five years working experience over the past 10 years, including as a life coach for elite sportspersons and/or national or international teams”.

For the other four coaches, it specified that a minimum of five years of work experience in the past ten years is required, as well as a level 3 cricket coaching certificate.

The new coaching team is expected to begin its stint in March next year in the Green Caps home series against Australia.

As planned, Pakistan will host eight Tests, 11 One-Day Internationals, and 13 Twenty20 Internationals against Australia, the West Indies, and England in the calendar year 2022, and will compete in the Asia Cup T20 Competition and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Australia.

Pakistan will also host New Zealand and the West Indies in the first quarter of 2023.