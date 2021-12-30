19-Year-Old Muhammad Huraira Becomes QeA Trophy’s Top Scorer in His First Season

Northern’s opening batter, Mohammad Huraira, who is the nephew of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, could not have asked for a better debut season in first-class cricket.

In his debut season, the 19-year-old put up strong performances for Northern with the willow and won the highest run-scorer award in the Quaid-e-Azam (QeA) Trophy. He played 18 innings and amassed 986 runs, including 5 half-centuries and 3 centuries, at an average of 58.

The teenager was instrumental in leading Northern into the final of QeA Trophy 2021-22. However, Huraira’s heroics just weren’t enough as Northern fell short by 169 runs in the event’s final to a formidable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s right-arm off-break bowler, Sajid Khan, was brilliant with the ball in the final, taking 9 wickets, 4 in the first innings and 5 in the second, enabling his side to a successful title defense.

Alhamdulilah for finishing as the highest run scorer in my debut season. Will continue to work even harder to improve my game. Thank you everyone. pic.twitter.com/glVQWBBiFq — Muhammad Hurraira (@therealhurraira) December 29, 2021

Speaking after the final, Huraira expressed disappointment and said that winning the QeA Trophy would have made his debut season even more memorable. He vowed to continue his rich vein of form and try his best to break into the national side as soon as possible.

Pakistan’s latest batting sensation Muhammad Huraira first made headlines earlier this month when he scored his maiden triple century in the QeA Trophy, becoming the second-youngest player after the legendary Javed Miandad to achieve the feat.