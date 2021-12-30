Asmavia Iqbal Replaces Urooj Mumtaz as New Chief Selector

The PCB has confirmed that Urooj Mumtaz has stepped down as Chair of the Women’s Selection Committee to focus on her professional commitments as well as to pursue other opportunities within the game. Asmavia Iqbal is the new head of the Selection Panel and will be assisted by junior selection committee members Saleem Jaffar and Taufeeq Umar.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I want to thank Urooj Mumtaz for her contributions as Chair of the Pakistan Women’s Selection Committee. You worked diligently in your role for which the PCB is grateful and indebted. We wish you the best for your future endeavors”.

Mumtaz remarked, “It has been a wonderful experience to head the selection committee and contribute to the growth and progression of women’s cricket. I am grateful for the opportunity and thank all my colleagues while wishing the team the very best in the 2022 international commitments and beyond”.

She was appointed as the Chair of the Selection Committee in March 2019.