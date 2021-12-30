Brisbane Heat Signs Fakhar Zaman for Big Bash League

Big Bash League outfit, Brisbane Heat has signed explosive Pakistani batter, Fakhar Zaman, for the remainder of the league. The top-order star is set to leave for Australia tonight.

The team will be hoping to turn around fortunes with the inclusion of the 31-year-old considering the Heat has only won two matches in 7 outings this year.

With 10 points, Brisbane Heat is placed 5th on the BBL points table. Currently, Sydney Sixers are leading the points table with 21 points and 6 wins out of 7 games.

A number of Pakistani stars are already playing for different teams in the eleventh edition of the Big Bash League. Shadab Khan has already played a game for Sydney Sixers while Syed Faridoun has represented Melbourne Stars. Other players who have signed for BBL include Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), Ahmed Danyal (Melbourne Stars), and Mohammad Hasnain (Sydney Thunder).