Video of Fakhar Zaman Having Lunch During QeA Final With Ground Staff Goes Viral

By Rizvi Syed | Published Dec 30, 2021 | 4:58 pm
Fakhar Zaman to Miss South Africa Tests Series | propakistani.pk

Video of Pakistan’s top-order batter, Fakhar Zaman, eating with the National Cricket Stadium’s ground staff, has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on different social media platforms and has since gone viral.

Fakhar, who represented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, could be seen enjoying lunch with the groundsmen while sitting on the ground during the innings break on the last day of the match.

Zaman’s act of simplicity and humbleness is winning hearts on social media.

Several fans took to Twitter and appreciated the cricketer for the humility and nice gesture, while some called Zaman a ‘real Qalandar.’

Here is how Twitter reacted to the viral video:

Meanwhile, journalist Faizan Lakhani also shared pictures of the left-arm batter clicking selfies with fans. He also gifted his shirt to one of the fans.

Rizvi Syed
