Video of Fakhar Zaman Having Lunch During QeA Final With Ground Staff Goes Viral

Video of Pakistan’s top-order batter, Fakhar Zaman, eating with the National Cricket Stadium’s ground staff, has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on different social media platforms and has since gone viral.

Fakhar, who represented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, could be seen enjoying lunch with the groundsmen while sitting on the ground during the innings break on the last day of the match.

Zaman’s act of simplicity and humbleness is winning hearts on social media.

Several fans took to Twitter and appreciated the cricketer for the humility and nice gesture, while some called Zaman a ‘real Qalandar.’

Here is how Twitter reacted to the viral video:

قائداعظم ٹرافی فائنل

کراچی:کھانے کے وقفے کےدوران کرکٹر فخر زمان گراؤنڈ اسٹاف کے پاس پہنچ گئے

فخرزمان نے میدان میں ہی گراونڈ اسٹاف کے ساتھ کھانا کھایا @FakharZamanLive pic.twitter.com/cTfdpMhwvk — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) December 29, 2021

Fakhar Zaman eating his lunch with #Groundstaff during lunch break in #QuaidAzamTrophyFinal.

Lots of Love and respect for @FakharZamanLive https://t.co/YO7VsHVsQ3 — Adnan Khan🇵🇰 (@ImAKhanShinwari) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, journalist Faizan Lakhani also shared pictures of the left-arm batter clicking selfies with fans. He also gifted his shirt to one of the fans.

