LG’s New OLED TVs Will Reduce Your Electricity Bill

LG has introduced its next-generation OLED TV panels called OLED EX. These panels will be used in the majority of LG’s 2022 TVs with 30% more brightness and even slimmer bezels than before.

The OLED “EX” is derived from “experience” and “evolution” and it has a number of improvements over the past generation. The improvements mainly come from deuterium, one of the two stable isotopes of hydrogen. LG has figured out how to extract deuterium from water and apply it to its OLED technology.

This results in brighter pixels and higher efficiency over time compared to using hydrogen.

The other improvement with OLED EX panels is a new “personalized algorithm” developed by LG. It can predict the power usage of individual pixels to improve the overall power efficiency of the panel.

LG says that it will start switching all its OLED products to OLED EX at LG Display’s production plants in South Korea and China in Q2 2022. This means that we can expect to see OLED EX TVs during the second half of 2022.

Dr. Oh Chang-ho, the VP of the business unit at LG said:

Despite the global TV market experiencing a 12 percent decline this year, we still observed a 70 percent growth in OLED sales. With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms and designs.

LG is set to showcase its next-generation displays at CES 2022, which is kicking off next week. We expect to hear more on the OLED EX technology during the event.