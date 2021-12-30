PIA is Going Paperless Thanks to PITB

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement an e-Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for the national flag carrier.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor, and CEO PIA, Air Marshal (Rtd.) Arshad Malik, in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park.

ALSO READ SBP Introduces Shariah Compliant Open Market Operations For Islamic Banking

According to the MoU, e-FOAS will help PIA in improving organizational efficiency, digitization of workflows, and timely decision-making. It will also facilitate effective management of daily operations by making the routine correspondence digitally accessible round-the-clock.

During the ceremony, Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor, gave a detailed brief on various ICT interventions by PITB. DG e-Governance, Sajid Latif, gave a presentation on e-FOAS, while Additional DG (Citizen Facilitation Services), Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, gave an overview of Citizen Facilitation Services (CFS).

Senior officials from both organizations, including PIA’s Advisor to CEO, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, CIO PIA, Syed Asad Hasnain Bukhari, GM HR, Athar Hussain, DGM IT, Syed Bakir Naqvi, DM LHE, Dr. Muqaddam Khan, and PITB’s Joint Director, Khawar Hafeez, were also present at the event.