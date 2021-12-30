Xiaomi MIUI 13 is Coming to Pakistan Soon

MIUI 13 was announced only two days ago in China. It is the next major UI upgrade for Xiaomi phones which was announced alongside the Xiaomi 12 flagship series on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Chinese brand has now revealed when MIUI 13 will reach Xiaomi phones across the globe, including Pakistan. It turns out that the OS update is launching sooner than usual. Typically, the company launches OS updates in China first, and only for high-end phones. The update is then rolled out to mid-range and entry-level devices before making it to the global market.

But this time, MIUI 13 is launching worldwide as soon as Q1 2022 (January to March). The first batch of phones to get it are not only flagships but some mid-range and budget devices as well. It includes Xiaomi Mi 11 phones, Redmi Note 10 models, Redmi 10, and others.

Here is the first batch of Xiaomi phones getting MIUI 13 across the globe in Q1 2022:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

As a quick recap, MIUI 13 will introduce a number of new security features, updated widgets, a new font, updated quick settings panel, new wallpapers, improved smoothness, and stability, etc.

You will get a notification as soon as the update reaches your phone. So all you have to do is wait.