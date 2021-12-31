COVID-19 Vaccination Centers to Remain Closed for 2 Days

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Thursday that all the COVID-19 vaccination centers in Pakistan will remain closed on 1 and 2 January 2022, and immunization operations will resume on 3 January.

It revealed that 46 percent of the eligible population has been vaccinated against the COVID-19, and 30 percent of the total population is currently immunized.

The NCOC has also advised the public that it is crucial to get vaccinated at the earliest possible and follow the COVID-19 SOPs in consideration of the ongoing threat of the increasing infections by the Omicron variant.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) announced on 28 December that 75 Omicron cases have been reported so far, of which Karachi had 33, Islamabad had 17, and Lahore had reported 13 cases.

It also assured that the concerned authorities have employed the contact tracing strategy to contain the transmission of the latest coronavirus variant in Pakistan.

The released data clearly suggests that transmission of the Omicron variant is already taking place in the major cities. While it’s spread is inevitable, the only protection against it is the COVID-19 vaccination.