NCOC Clarifies After Email Asks Citizens for Mandatory Registration For COVID-19 Boosters

An email being sent to citizens directing them to register for mandatory booster Coronavirus vaccination through a third party link has turned out to be fake, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has clarified.

Advertisement

In an official statement, the NCOC advised citizens to not visit the third party link and said that the NCOC and Health Ministry have not issued any such email.

ALSO READ Why is eSports Not Popular in Pakistan?

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case and an investigation into tracking the origin of the fake email is already underway, the statement added.

A fake Email is circulating, asking citizens for mandatory registration for vaccination. No such E Mail is sent from NCOC / Ministry of National Health Services. Citizens are advised not to respond to such E Mails. FIA Cyber crime wing is tracking the origin for necessary action. pic.twitter.com/HR3NJtD9Ad — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC also shared a screenshot of the fake email. It states that “the federal government has initiated the third phase of mandatory Coronavirus vaccination in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant.”

“Booster doses will be administered to eligible citizens three months after the complete initial vaccination. All eligible citizens must sign up for booster shots by submitting their personal details on a registration form. After registration, citizens will be informed about vaccination center and date for booster dose through email or SMS.”

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Plunge by $298 Million

Note here that the initial Coronavirus vaccination is open for all citizens. All they have to do is register themselves by sending their CNIC number on 1166 and get jabbed at their nearest vaccination center.

Advertisement

Where booster doses are concerned, the government is administering booster doses to citizens aged 30 years or above for now. Eligible citizens who have been fully vaccinated for 6 months or more can go to their nearest vaccination center to get vaccinated.