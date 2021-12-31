STARZPLAY by Cinepax Celebrates an Amazing 2021 and Wishes You a Happy New Year!

STARZPLAY by Cinepax launched in 2018 and in a short span has crossed 2 million paying users, doubled its playtime consumption, and gained recognition as the fastest-growing streaming service in Pakistan.

Advertisement

This service offers convenient payment methods (Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, PTCL, Credit card, Vouchers) and streaming in 4K and Full HD on multiple devices.

As we bid farewell to this year and embrace 2022 with renewed hope, here’s a peek at all the cool things we did this year to make it a fantastic one for you.

STARZPLAY Originals

Karachi Division: This crime drama series was the first of its kind venture for STARZPLAY and it quickly rose to become the top most-watched web series on the platform.

Directed by Pakistani film veteran Shamoon Abbasi, Karachi Division describes the story of two rival gang leaders at war for domination over Karachi.

Karachi Division trailer:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/mzuQtGlV-CQ

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mzuQtGlV-CQ?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mzuQtGlV-CQActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/mzuQtGlV-CQ

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mzuQtGlV-CQ?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/mzuQtGlV-CQ



Khel Tamasha: Directed by Jawad Bashir, the series follows the on-set misadventures of a film cast and crew as they try to wrap up the production of their film. The hilarious plot and amazing acting by the stars was thoroughly appreciated by the audience.

Advertisement

Khushkhabri Ke Baad: Angeline Malik’s hilarious but insightful and necessary short film ‘Khushkhabri Kay Baad’ was featured exclusively on STARZPLAY. The dramedy discusses family planning in a witty and light-hearted way and was met with a fantastic response from the public.

DW Documentaries: STARZPLAY announced a partnership with Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s leading international broadcaster, to launch three documentary series: ‘#PakistanIs’, ‘HER’ and ‘Unseen’.

The most popular of the three, #PakistanIs is a mini docuseries that relays the adventures of Polish Vlogger Eva Zu Beck in Pakistan showcasing its natural beauty and different cultures.

1971 – The Untold Story: STARZPLAY by Cinepax topped the year off by releasing 1971-The Untold Story which relays information about the separation of East Pakistan. The documentary comprises informative, candid observations by a galaxy of distinguished individuals revealing facts from fiction.

1971-The Untold Story trailer:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/vLuHYUQP95k

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/vLuHYUQP95k?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/vLuHYUQP95kActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/vLuHYUQP95k

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/vLuHYUQP95k?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/vLuHYUQP95k



Partnerships

Huawei Video: Huawei announced a strategic partnership with STARZPLAY for its Huawei Video platform where Huawei smartphone users can now enjoy 2-months of unlimited movies, box-sets, and TV series along with full-service features.

Daraz: STARZPLAY and Daraz collaborated in 2021 to make live streaming of Exclusive STARZPLAY titles possible for the very first time. Titles such as Friends, James Bond, The Dark Knight, The Hangover, Laal Kabootar, and many more were available to stream on the Daraz App.

Advertisement

Silkbank: STARZPLAY announced an exclusive plan for Silkbank credit card customers who can now avail a 50% discount to watch a years’ worth of entertainment on STARZPLAY. This is the first time STARZPLAY has offered a 1-year exclusive bundle.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi also ventured into a partnership with STARZPLAY by giving free vouchers on the purchase of every smartphone from the Mi Store. Mi Store customers can now enjoy 3 months of unlimited streaming of the latest TV shows, movies, kids’ entertainment, and Pakistani dedicated titles in full HD.

Stay tuned on STARZPLAY by Cinepax for more exciting web series and TV shows coming in 2022. STARZPLAY thanks you for making it a part of your binge-watching journey and hopes to continue this journey forever! STARZPLAY wishes you a new year filled with loads of entertainment and a whole lot of Brilliant TV.