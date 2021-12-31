Zong Signs MoU to Power DHA Bahawalpur With 4G Connectivity

Zong has entered into a partnership with DHA Bahawalpur to power the latter with its best-in-class 4G connectivity.

Advertisement

With over 14,000 towers Zong 4G, Pakistan’s widest data network company, is equipped to provide the best communication services and customized solutions for the development of current and future residential developments.

Under the agreement, Zong 4G will provide complete network coverage in DHA Bahawalpur. Zong will also play a key role in future digital developments with its innovative ESS solutions towards Smart Homes for DHA Bahawalpur.

“We’re pleased to have joined hands with DHA Bahawalpur to effectively meet the project’s connectivity needs,” shared Zong’s official spokesperson. “Our partnership with DHA will enable the residents to access our best-in-class 4G services with an unmatched digital experience.”

“Joining hands with the country’s leading cellular and digital services provider is a major step towards the development of this mega project,” shared Brig Basharat Ali, Project Director, DHA Bahawalpur. “The partnership gives us the confidence that we are offering our residents the best of connectivity they can have in and around the premises.”

DHA Bahawalpur is a leading lifestyle value addition at the important junction of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. The project is contouring the concept of premier community lifestyle and has become the epitome of developing and creating residencies and communities for the diverse populous.

Advertisement

Zong 4G is working directly with corporate clients across the country to develop a digital environment for them, bringing bespoke solutions to disrupt everyday processes, and new techniques to solve both basic and complicated issues.

Through an extensive Business Solutions portfolio, Zong 4G aspires to reinvent how businesses operate, having an overall impact on the corporate ecosystem in Pakistan. Its unrivaled technological advancement and telecommunications experience has been a harbinger in developing these wide-ranging business solutions.