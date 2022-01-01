Samsung to Unveil its Most Powerful Smartphone Chip on January 11

Samsung’s next big smartphone chip, the Exynos 2200, is finally confirmed to launch on January 11. The chip with RDNA 2 graphics from AMD is expected to feature on the company’s upcoming Galaxy S22 lineup with major leaps in gaming performance.

January 11 is in the week right after CES 2022 and the rumored Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) launch date. There is a high chance that both announcements will happen at the same time.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5V547CpDkP — Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) December 30, 2021

However, the S21 FE will not be featuring the Exynos 2200 SoC as it’s an older handset that has been endlessly delayed to this date. It was meant to launch much earlier but was reportedly delayed due to a shortage of components.

As for the Exynos 2200, it is an SoC made in collaboration with AMD, one of the biggest chip makers in the industry. The Exynos 2200 will have an RDNA 2 based GPU, which is also used in AMD’s highest-end desktop GPUs, the RX 6000 series. RDNA 2 is also used in the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X consoles, so we only have high expectations from the Exynos 2200.

The SoC will bring ray tracing support, which will be a first for mobile phones. Hence, it will be interesting to see how much smartphone gaming develops with the launch of the Exynos 2200. We also hope the Galaxy S22 series is able to make the most of it.