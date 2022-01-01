Vivo iQOO 9 Will Feature Next-Gen Cameras and Fastest Charging Yet

The iQOO 9 flagship series is only a few days away from launch and naturally, the teaser campaign is going strong. The Chinese brand has already confirmed camera details, battery specs, and even the display specifications for the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.

Advertisement

According to the teasers, the iQOO 9 Pro will feature a curved Samsung E5 AMOLED display based on LTPO 2.0 technology, which has much better power-saving than previous generations. The screen will have a 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a whopping 1000 Hz touch sampling rate, making it the snappiest display yet.

The screen will have up to 1500 nits peak brightness and 517 PPI pixel density. There will be a large ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath the display which will work even with dirty or wet fingers, according to iQOO.

Additionally, the iQOO 9 will be the first to feature Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN5 camera sensor, which brings a lot of next-gen features to the table. The secondary camera will be a 150° ultrawide-angle lens, but that will be limited to the Pro model. There will also be a 7P lens on the camera setup with Gimbal Stabilization.

iQOO has previously teased 4,700 mAh batteries for the iQOO 9 series but didn’t clarify which model will get it. Perhaps, both of them will have a 4,700 mAh battery but the 120W fast charging will be limited to the Pro sibling. 120W fast charging remains the fastest charging tech in the smartphone industry that can fill up a dead battery in only 15-20 minutes.

The iQOO 9 will ship with 120W GaN chargers that don’t run as hot as regular chargers. iQOO has also managed to make them smaller than before while keeping the same performance.

Advertisement

The iQOO 9 and 9 Pro are set to launch on January 5 in China.