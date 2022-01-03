Cement Companies Start Producing Electricity From New Power Plants

Two cement producers, Attock Cement and Flying Cement, have commenced electricity production from their separate power plants based in Balochistan.

According to a stock filing, Attock Cement’s solar power plant of 20 megawatts was made operational on January 01, 2022. The power plant is located within the premises of the cement producer in Hub, Baluchistan. The plant was developed in collaboration with Attock Energy Private Limited and leading Chinese suppliers. The cement maker invested almost Rs. 1.8 billion to set up the power plant.

Flying Cement has also successfully started commercial operations of a captive power plant of 12 megawatts at its site in District Khushab.

The company expects to save energy costs of up to 30 percent when compared to WAPDA’s surging tariff, which would positively reflect on the overall financial performance and profitability of the company.

The new power plant is a part of the company’s strategic objectives of cost rationalization and optimization resulting in lower dependency on WAPDA’s power supply.