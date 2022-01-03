Harsh Cold Winds and Rains to Start From Today

Most parts of the country are expected to receive a fresh spell of winter rains between 4 and 7 January under a new weather system that is likely to enter the country via Balochistan today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that a strong westerly wave will enter north Balochistan on Monday and is likely to gradually cover central and upper Sindh.

Rainfall is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, and Tharparkar under the influence of this weather system.

Heavy showers are also likely in the districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana, and Qambar Shahdadkot during the week.

Rainfall was also predicted for Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and DG Khan from Sunday night, 2 January, to Thursday, 6 January

Rain (with isolated heavy to very heavy falls) is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, and Barkhan.

The weather system is likely to spill over to the northern parts of the country, the Met Office said, and rain (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, and Kohat between Monday to Friday.

Similarly, the Met Office has announced heavy to moderate downpours for upper and central Punjab (Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, and Kasur) from 3 to 7 January.

Heavy snowfall is expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman Murree, Galliyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Malam Jabba during the period.