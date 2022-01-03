Sindh Announces Schedule for Matric Exams

According to recent reports, the Sindh School Education Department will be floating the academic calendar for 2022 from April 1.

As per the new academic calendar, the annual examinations for classes one to eight are scheduled to commence from March 10 till March 20. The matric examinations will be held from May 10 while the intermediate examinations will start from June 18. According to the School Education Department, the examinations will be taken from the full syllabus this year and students won’t be given any more relaxation as offered during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Recently, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen had also announced the schedule for intermediate and matric annual examinations for all the nine boards in the province for the year 2022. The annual matriculation examinations will start from May 10, while the intermediate examination will commence from June 18.

Additionally, in an attempt to end rote learning, the Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee has approved a newly devised examination pattern. As per the new pattern, the question paper will include three sections with 20 percent MCQs, 50 percent short questions, and only 30 percent long questions. The objective portion will further be divided into three parts: general knowledge, application, and understanding.

Starting this year, all educational boards in Punjab have been instructed to follow this revised paper pattern for matric and intermediate examinations.