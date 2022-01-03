Punjab Announces Thousands of New Jobs in Health Department

Punjab’s Minister for Health, Yasmin Rashid, announced the availability of 25,000 new jobs in the Health Department on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference on the use of Sehat Cards, the provincial minister stated that private hospitals will hire 25,000 more doctors in 2022 after 101 health facilities officially registered themselves with the Health Department.

She also highlighted that the Sehat Cards will be provided to all the citizens of Punjab by March 2022 and explained that individuals without National Identity Cards (NICs) will be unable to use Sehat Card’s health services. Additionally, children’s B forms will be mandatory to secure health services for the entire family.

The Health Cards will be given to the heads of families, who will then be required to register their entire families in order to obtain health services for them. The minister added that each district would have a dedicated Sehat Card counter.

Regarding other developments, she remarked that the Naya Pakistan Health Card Mobile Application was launched to provide information and details about health facilities.

Minister Rashid advised the heads of families to register with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to be able to avail of the facility. She also warned that people who have not registered themselves with the database regulator will not be able to receive health cards.