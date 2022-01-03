Indian Startup Unveils First Locally Made Electric Bike With 200 KM Range

An Indian startup called OBEN EV has introduced its first electric bike — ‘the power rider’, built and designed by Dinkar Agarwal and his wife Madhumita Agarwal.

Advertisement

The company, which was co-founded by the Bengaluru couple in 2020, plans to launch and allow consumers to experience the e-bike in the first quarter of 2022. It will be tested thoroughly before it rolls out on the Indian roads.

ALSO READ China Launches Electric Bicycles That Run on Hydrogen

OBEN EV has 16 patented innovations that are already being tested on specific roads. The newly introduced e-bike is a proud Indian initiative as all the equipment used in its production was locally sourced. The startup and the key driver couple aim to develop reliable ‘Made in India’ e-bikes with a balance of customer aspirations and practicality for the world.

Design and Performance

The power rider has a top speed of 100 km/h with 200 km of total range on a full charge, which takes only two hours. Adding fast charging support reduces the charging duration to one hour. Moreover, the e-bike is capable of going from 0 to 40 km/h in just three seconds.

The design of its battery pack is based on maximum heat exchanging (MHX) technology to provide the best performance without adversely affecting the battery life.

The e-bike has an ARX design frame carved from an aluminum casing that centralizes its weight to a single focal point, making it lighter and more agile for the rider to maneuver.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Senate Passes Resolution to Establish Electric Car Charging Network in Pakistan

Besides the design components, the e-bike offers user interaction via a mobile application that displays information about the range, battery life, maintenance, roadside assistance, and other details.

OBEN EV aims to accept bookings for the power rider in the first quarter of 2022 and plans to deliver it in April. While the company has not clarified the price of its innovative two-wheeler, it is sure to be in demand in the market, on account of its high-end features and modern design.