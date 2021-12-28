Senate Passes Resolution to Establish Electric Car Charging Network in Pakistan

The Senate has passed three bills, dealing with electric vehicles (EVs) and the formation of their charging network and infrastructure in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz commented on the EV resolution tabled by Senator Seemee Ezdi and stated that the government-approved Electric Vehicle Policy would help to save billions of rupees on the oil import bill besides aiding environmental issues.

ALSO READ KP to Build an International Standard Bus Terminal in Peshawar

Minister Faraz also mentioned that people are importing expensive, hybrid cars for which there should be an effective infrastructure to encourage environment-friendly transportation. He underlined the government’s incentives for the import of EV components and relevant machinery, as well as the lowered duty from 25 percent to 10 percent on EVs.

The lack of EV charging infrastructure is also a matter of concern among potential consumers. Pakistan is finally aiming to curb the deterioration of the environment in densely populated cities, thanks to the government encouraging the use of EVs across the country.