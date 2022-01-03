Is British Airways Suspending Lahore-Heathrow Flights?

British Airways is likely to discontinue flights between Lahore and London from February.

According to media reports, the airline has stopped booking for the Lahore-Heathrow route, and its website does not show any bookings beyond February.

Meanwhile, a senior BBC Urdu reporter who covers the aviation sector, Tahir Imran Mian, has also tweeted about it.

“British Airways to stop Lahore flights just after 16 months,” Tahir Imran said late on Sunday. He added that a recent visit to the airport by the officials of the British flag carrier could be a key factor behind this decision.

Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport has been a mess of late due to the construction of its main runway. Moreover, flights have been regularly delayed and canceled due to the prevailing weather conditions in the provincial capital.

In another tweet, the journalist hinted that another British carrier, Virgin Atlantic, might also pull out of Lahore.

“This is also doesn’t bid well for other aspirants who every other day we hear about. But this will help Pakistani airlines who this govt tried their best to destroy,” he added.

In September 2020, British Airways announced it would be expanding its flights to connect Lahore and UK for the first time. British Airways started its four days a week BA 259 flight schedule on 14 October 2020.