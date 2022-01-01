NEPRA is Reducing Electricity Tariff for 3 Months

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to reduce the electricity tariff per unit by Rs. 0.99 under the last quarter adjustment of FY 2021.

It will reportedly be applied to the months of April, May, and June 2021 and will be reflected in the billing months of December 2021 and January and February 2022.

Electricity consumers across all slabs, except K-Electric consumers, will get a relief of Rs. 22.45 billion over the course of three months.

NEPRA has also informed the federal government of the latest decision, and an official notification will be issued once the federal Cabinet approves the decrease in the power tariff.

Earlier this week, NEPRA had reserved its judgment on a petition seeking additional charges of Rs. 4.33 per unit for power consumers on account of the monthly fuel price adjustment for the month of November.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had submitted the petition and NEPRA held the final hearing on Wednesday. If CPPA gets its request approved, electricity consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs. 29 billion.