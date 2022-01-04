Here are PCB’s Nominees for Most Valuable Player of the Year Award

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the four nominees for the Most Valuable Cricket of 2021 to reward the players for their exceptional contribution to the national team over the past year.

Pakistan had a formidable year in all three formats in the previous year and much of that was down to the performances from the core of the team, with contributions from all the team members also playing a crucial role.

Let’s have a look at the four nominees:

Babar Azam

Pakistan’s all-format captain was exceptional in all three formats in 2021. He finished as the number one batter in the world in both ODIs and T20Is while he also finished inside the top 10 in Test rankings. Babar scored 416 runs in 8 Tests, 405 runs in 6 ODIs and 939 runs 29 T20Is in the calendar year.

Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali had a remarkable 2021 in both white-ball and red-ball cricket. He finished as Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is and second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Hasan picked up 41 wickets in 8 Tests, 7 wickets in 4 ODIs, and 25 wickets in 18 T20Is.

Mohammad Rizwan

The wicket-keeper batter was phenomenal in all three formats in the calendar year. Rizwan created history by becoming the leading run-scorer in T20Is in a calendar year and was superb in Tests as well. He scored 455 runs in 9 Tests, 134 runs in 6 ODIs, and 1,326 runs in 29 T20Is in 2021. He also had a total of 56 dismissals in all three formats.

Shaheen Afridi

The left-arm pacer was exceptional in all three formats throughout the past year. He finished as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in Tests and was the third-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Shaheen picked up 47 wickets in 9 Tests, 8 wickets in 6 ODIs, and 23 wickets in 21 T20Is in 2021.

Who was Pakistan's most valuable cricketer in 2021?