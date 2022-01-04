PCB Reveals Nominees for Test Cricketer of the Year

Pakistan had a fantastic year in Test cricket in 2021. The team finished with 7 wins out of 9 matches, enjoying the highest win percentage in world cricket.

There were some world-class performances by the national team stars which helped Pakistan enjoy a brilliant record in the longest format of the game. Four players have been nominated by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Test cricketer of the year award.

Let’s have a look at the nominees:

Abid Ali

The solid opener was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in Test cricket in 2021. He scored 695 runs at an average of 49.64 in 15 innings he played in the year. He scored a double-century, a century, and two half-centuries in the calendar year.

Fawad Alam

The unorthodox middle-order batter had a solid comeback year in international cricket. He formed a solid middle-order for Pakistan and scored 571 runs at an average of 49.69 in 13 innings including three centuries and two half-centuries.

Hasan Ali

The right-arm pacer was exceptional in red-ball cricket. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the world in 2021 having picked up 41 wickets at an average of 16.07 in 8 matches. Hasan also picked up 5 five-wicket hauls, the most by any bowler in the year.

Shaheen Afridi

Hasan’s partner in crime, Shaheen Afridi was phenomenal in 2021. He finished as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker and the second-highest wicket-taker overall. Shaheen picked up 47 wickets at an average of 17.06 in 9 matches in 2021. He also picked up 3 five-wicket hauls, the second-most in 2021.

