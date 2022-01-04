Here’s the List of Nominees for Domestic Cricketer of the Year Award

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the nominees for Domestic Cricketer of 2021 to reward the best performer in Pakistan’s domestic set up last year.

There were some terrific performances from a number of players in the domestic season this time around. The performances in National T20 Cup, Pakistan Cup, and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy were considered for the nominations.

Let’s have a look at the five nominees:

Asif Afridi

The veteran left-arm spinner was at his best throughout the year in domestic cricket. His performances in all three formats were immaculate and he was influential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s success in the past year. Asif Afridi picked up a total of 59 wickets in all three competitions.

Iftikhar Ahmed

The all-rounder led the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team to a historic year. He was exceptional in all three formats and proved his worth both with the bat and the ball. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 1,456 runs and picked up 23 wickets in all three competitions in 2021.

Mohammad Huraira

The exciting young batter had a terrific debut season for Northern in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the competition having scored 986 runs at an average of 58.00 in 18 innings. He scored 3 centuries including a historic triple-century and 5 half-centuries in the competition.

Sahibzada Farhan

The opening batter was outstanding throughout the year in all three competitions. He finished as the leading run-scorer in National T20 Cup and second-highest run-scorer in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while he was brilliant in Pakistan Cup as well. Sahibzada Farhan scored a total of 1,869 runs in all three competitions.

Tayyab Tahir

The young Central Punjab batter was exceptional in Pakistan Cup and finished as the highest run-scorer in the competition. He scored 666 runs at an average of 60.54 in 12 innings in the competition. Overall, he scored 1,670 runs in all three competitions last year.

