Israel Detects First Case of Double Infection of COVID-19 and Influenza

Israel has detected the first case of ‘Florona’ disease, which is a double-infection of the COVID-19 and influenza. COVID-19 and influenza are different infectious respiratory diseases and they have some symptoms in common.

According to details, Israel’s health ministry announced the detection of Florona disease on 31 December 2021. An unvaccinated woman who went into labor was diagnosed with the Florona infection.

The development comes as the world continues to grapple with the rising number of cases of Omicron strain, which was first identified in South Africa in November 2021.

Here is all you need to about the Florona disease:

What is Florona?

Florona is being described as the combination of COVID-19 and influenza and double infection of Coronavirus. It is not a newly discovered illness and is known to be caused by a number of different viruses.

Is it a variant of COVID-19?

No, Florona is not another strain of COVID-19. One is diagnosed with Florona when the viruses of both COVID-19 and influenza infect at the same time.

Symptoms of Florona

Both COVID-19 and influenza are infectious respiratory diseases and have a number of common symptoms. Some of the documented symptoms of Florona include:

Loss of taste and smell

Cold and cough

Shortness of breath

Loss of appetite

Consistent pain in the chest

How does it transmit?

Both COVID-19 and influenza infect a healthy person when they are exposed to aerosol particles released by an already infected person while coughing, speaking, or sneezing.

Symptoms of Florona take 2 to 10 days to appear after being infected and the risk of its transmission is at its highest during the early days of infection.

How to treat it?

Severely ill Florona patients can be cured with the same treatment as COVID-19 patients which include oxygen, corticosteroids, and IL6 receptor blockers.

Should you worry?

The detrimental consequences of COVID-19 on the body are well documented. In case someone contracts COVID-19 and influenza at the same, it would be extremely difficult for their immune system to ward off both viruses at the same time. Therefore, you should take precautionary measures to avoid catching any of the viruses.

How to protect yourselves?

One can protect themselves against Florona disease by adopting the same precautionary measures as COVID-19. These include wearing facemasks, maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded public spaces, and washing hands regularly.