Punjab Govt to Purchase 46 New Vehicles for Provincial Ministers

The Government of Punjab has ordered the purchase of 46 new vehicles for provincial ministers and will pay a car manufacturer in advance for it.

Advertisement

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) had issued the final order for the procurement of vehicles for which the payment has been approved by the Cabinet Committee. The provincial government has reportedly allocated Rs. 210 million in this regard.

ALSO READ Massive Car Auction Scam Exposed at Pakistan Customs

Accordingly, the ministers are soon to get new cars and the previous one will remain in the fleet.

Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated on Sunday that the PTI government has significantly reduced the provincial government’s expenses under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar. The CM pointed out that expenditures have been cut down by over 60 percent as compared to expenditures during the tenure of the Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N government.

According to a spokesperson for the CMO, national resources were used carelessly as the ‘CMO’s expenditures’ during Sharif’s last tenure in 2017-18 but the incumbent CM has remarkably reduced them from 2020-2021 while setting a great example of frugality.