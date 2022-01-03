CM Buzdar Paid Only Rs. 2,000 Tax in 2019

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, has just paid Rs. 2,000 in tax out of a total income of Rs. 0.938 million.

According to a revised tax directory issued in principle by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Buzdar has just paid Rs. 2,000 in tax out of a total income of Rs. 0.938 million, while, the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, paid Rs. 7.104 million in tax.

44 members of the Balochistan assembly have paid Rs. 58.057 million in income tax while the share of tax paid by AOP was Rs. 0.374 million.

CM Balochistan, Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, paid Rs. 1.06 million tax out of Rs. 7.85 million income.

Furthermore, 91 members of the KP assembly paid Rs. 29.95 million in income tax while the share of tax paid by AOP was Rs. 0.689 million. Interestingly, CM KP, Mahmood Khan, has paid Rs. 66,258 tax out of a total income of Rs. 2.508 million.

As per the details, 327 members of the Punjab assembly have paid Rs. 162 million in income tax while the share of tax paid by AOP was Rs. 68.1 million.

In addition, 149 members of the Sindh assembly paid Rs. 69.82 million in income tax while the share of tax paid by the AOP was Rs. 12.6 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, paid Rs. 1.092 million out of a total income of Rs. 24.7 million.