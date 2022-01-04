Shaheen Afridi Dejected Over ICC Test Player of the Year Award Snub

Pakistan’s premier fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed disappointment after being overlooked for nominations of the ICC Men’s Test Player of the Year award.

Afridi, currently the 3rd ranked Test bowler, had a remarkable year. In 2021, he took 47 wickets in the format at an average of 17.06 in just nine matches. He also got three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket haul in 2021.

“I thought that I would also be nominated for the ICC Test Player of the Year, but it did not happen. Now, I will work harder for next year so that I can also get nominated for this category,” Shaheen said in an interview.

The 21-year-old was determined to work harder next year to get nominated for this category. Meanwhile, Shaheen said that being nominated for the ICC Cricketer of the Year award was an honor for him.

“I have always tried to do well for Pakistan in every format. Now that I have been nominated, it’s for Pakistan. It’s not in my hands if I get the award or not, but the only thing in my hands was my performance, which I did. I think it is an achievement,” Shaheen said.

Four cricketers including Shaheen, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fatima Sana have been nominated for different ICC awards.

The winners of the women’s awards will be announced on 23 January, whereas the winners for the men’s categories will be announced on 24 January.