Lahore to Follow Turkey’s Model to Deal With Stray Dogs

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has decided to capture and shift stray dogs in the provincial capital to animal sanctuaries instead of shooting or poisoning them.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the MLA headquarters with Mayor Lahore, Colonel (r) Mubashir Javed, in the chair on Tuesday. Commissioner Lahore, Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Ali Sher Chatha, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Mayor Lahore said that the MCL will launch a Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program on the same lines as Turkey to deal with the scourge of stray dogs in Lahore. Under the TNVR program, male dogs will be neutered before getting shifted to animal sanctuaries.

He added that the TNVR Program is the only humane method to manage thousands of free-roaming dogs in Lahore which are often seen as a threat to the public due to their aggressive behavior and them carrying different diseases including rabies.

Commissioner Lahore also suggested Mayor Lahore either amend or repeal the MCL laws to remove the clauses which call for the elimination of dogs through shooting or poisoning.

DC Lahore recommended the MCL to take different organizations such Rabies Free Pakistan (RFP) and Animals Birth Control (ABC) along with dog lovers on board to turn TNVR into a success.