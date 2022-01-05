Pakistan Army Doctors to Join Each Franchise for PSL 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to deploy doctors of the Pakistan Army with each franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the seventh edition of the tournament.

Advertisement

According to details, a doctor from Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps will be deployed with each PSL franchise. The doctors will be responsible for ensuring compliance with Coronavirus SOPs enacted by the PCB. The SOPs include conducting Rapid Antigen Tests of both players and officials of PSL franchises before every game.

ALSO READ First of Its Kind Soccer City Stadium Set to be Built in Karachi

The move is part of PCB’s efforts to ensure the bio-secure bubble in which players and officials of the franchises will be staying during the event remains intact.

The last edition of PSL came to a premature end after COVID-19 broke out in the bio-secure bubble. The remaining tournament was played after a gap of several months, with lots of big names missing due to other commitments.

PSL 7 will kick off later this month. Foreign players are expected to arrive in the country before 20 January as they are required by the PCB to undergo mandatory one-week quarantine before joining the bio-secure bubble of the PSL.

The event will be played in two phases from 27 January to 27 February. The first leg of the event will be held in Karachi while Lahore will host the second leg.

Advertisement

Make sure to follow our dedicated PSL 2022 coverage.