Uplift of Baloch People Among Top Priorities of PTI Govt: PM Imran

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the progress on development projects in Balochistan yesterday in Islamabad.

The meeting was given a comprehensive overview regarding Improvement in Governance Structure, Execution of Government-to-Government Projects, the Fisheries Sector, Command Area Development, the Agriculture Sector, and the establishment of Nursing Colleges.

The attendees of the meeting were given a detailed briefing on Road Networks, Power Sector Projects, Projects by Maritime Affairs, the IT and Telecom Sector, Industries and Production, and Development Projects in Gwadar.

Governance

Out of a total of 161 projects, 59 will be completed in the current fiscal year. The goal is being achieved by improved monitoring and governance at the provincial and federal levels.

The premier said, “Expeditious execution of the projects should be ensured along with the establishment of a robust permanent structure that will ensure the development of deprived areas of Balochistan in the long run”.

Road Structure

The attendees were told that a total of 3,788 km of road infrastructure is being developed in Balochistan to improve connectivity. The projects are already ahead of the timelines. Moreover, a 796 km Karachi, Quetta Chaman Road project is also underway, and its on-ground work will commence soon.

Fisheries Sector

One of the major concerns of the local fishermen was of the illegal fishing trawlers that has been addressed on a priority basis by improved patrolling by the concerned agencies. This has also resulted in the conservation of the fishing stock.

Additionally, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Program, is providing loans to local fishermen for the improvement of techniques and boats, which includes the installation of a Vehicle Monitoring system.

Command Area Development

Command Area Development projects are expedited to efficiently manage water resources and the development of the agriculture sector in the province. The attendees were informed that the Katchi Canal project is near completion.

A Foot and Mouth Disease Free area where cattle will be vaccinated and proper facilities to meet international standards for the export of processed meat is also being established. This will generate foreign exchange by increasing exports and will offer employment.

Power and Petroleum

The attendees were informed of the ongoing power projects, including mega projects and off-grid projects. The distribution of 3000 solar panels will commence soon, and a subsidy on LPG has been proposed to help the locals and resolve issues pertaining to energy demands.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs detailed the progress of the import of Virtual Pipeline LNG, whereby licenses that will improve the gas situation in the province, and especially Gwadar, are being granted.

IT Sector and Distance Learning

The attendees were notified that 6,372 trainings have been given to the local youth to empower them for tech-related jobs, until now. Moreover, a program with 35,000 trainings is being launched to teach the youth freelancing and other market competitive tech courses.

Air-Connectivity

The attendees were told that the project on the development of Turbat Airport is at the bidding stage and steps are being taken to increase flight operations between Turbat, Gwadar, and Quetta.

Industrial Development

The progress on the date processing plants in Turbat, meat processing plants, and the Metal Park, including the areas of Chaghi, Khuzdar, Lasbeela, and Gwadar, was conveyed to the attendees of the meeting.

The government is engaging the private sector for a cost-sharing model of olive oil extraction plants in Khuzdar and other areas of the province.

Moreover, the project for the establishment of a boat industry in Gwadar is underway, with all the stakeholders on board. Its purpose is to modernize the fishermen’s existing fleet of boats.

The establishment of a 1.2 million gallon water plant in Gwadar, which is expected to be completed before the summer, was also highlighted.

PM Khan directed the concerned stakeholders to expedite the projects, and especially those that have a high impact on the livelihoods of the locals.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers, Shaukat Tarin, Fawad Chaudhary, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi; and the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bazenjo; SAPM CPEC Khalid Mansoor; and senior civil and military officers.