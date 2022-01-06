Mohammad Hafeez Opens Up on His Coaching Plans After Retirement

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, opened up on coaching plans after retiring from international cricket. The veteran middle-order batter recently announced to hang up his boots from international cricket, bringing an end to a storied 18-year career.

Advertisement

During his retirement press conference, Hafeez was asked whether he has ambitions to become a coach once he fully retires from cricket. Hafeez responded that he has not given it much thought at the moment as he has not retired from all forms of cricket.

Hafeez said that he will be taking part in franchise T20 leagues all over the world and will keep on playing until he believes he is fit and able to perform up to his usual standards.

The 41-year old added that coaching is a whole different ball game as compared to playing and one cannot become a successful coach unless he has studied the game in great depth and has achieved the required coaching certifications. Hafeez added that once he retires from all forms of cricket, he will surely think about completing his coaching certifications but at the moment he has no plans to do so.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Raises Question Marks on Why Mohammad Hafeez Really Retired

The veteran all-rounder will be seen in action in the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Hafeez will represent Lahore Qalandars in the tournament and will be determined to help Lahore win their first PSL title. Lahore is the only team out of the six PSL teams without a PSL trophy in the bag.

You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!