Here’s Peshawar Zalmi’s Official Kit for PSL 2022 [Video]

The cricketing fraternity in the country are eagerly awaiting to watch their favorite players in action in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. The festivities for Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament are already underway and the fans are anxious to see the new anthems and kits of their favorite teams for PSL 7.

Peshawar Zalmi, arguably the most popular franchise in the league, has always been at the forefront of promoting the product of PSL and they have smashed it out of the park yet again by unveiling their kit for PSL 7 in a blockbuster video.

Zalmi’s new kit pays homage to the roots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan with a unique design on the shoulders and the front. The kit involves a blend of colors with yellow as the main color of the jersey. Let’s have a look at the video and the pictures of the amazing kit:

Zalmi will be seen donning their jersey for the first time in their opening encounter of the tournament on 28 January against rivals Quetta Gladiators. Zalmi will be determined to go one step further this time and win their second PSL title after agonizingly losing the final in the previous edition.

