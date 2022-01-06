Samsung’s New Device is a 3-in-1 Projector, Smart Speaker and a Light Bulb

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Samsung introduced its Freestyle projector, pushing the limits to what defines a television.

The Samsung Freestyle is an all-in-one projector, smart speaker, and ambient lighting device. Moreover, the lightweight device is only 830 grams.

With the Freestyle, Samsung tried its best to address many of the issues that are typically faced by portable projectors. Moreover, the Full HD resolution of the device combats the issue of the low image quality of portable projectors.

The device can rotate at an angle of 180 degrees and offers unique projection options such as full auto-keystone, auto-leveling, and autofocus. The features prevent image distortion irrespective of the surface used such as walls, ceiling, floors.

Simply put, the Freestyle is a projector version of the Samsung Smart TV and allows users access to a similar range of built-in apps.

The Samsung Freestyle also doubles as a speaker and includes a dual passive radiator and a 360-degree spread. According to Samsung, the different features help deliver a clean sound experience. With a built-in mic, the Freestyle can also be used to issue commands to voice assistants.

The Freestyle is a portable device, yet lacks a built-in battery pack. The device features a USC-C port that can be linked to a power bank. Samsung is expected to soon launch a battery base for the device.

Other add-ons include skins to change the projector’s color and a screw-type socket adapter that turns the device into a lightbulb.

The Samsung Freestyle is available for pre-order in the United States for $900. The device is likely to be available internationally over the next few months.