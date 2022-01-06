TP Link’s New Internet Router Can Automatically Improve Wi-Fi Signals

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) attracts all kinds of innovative next-gen products for the year and that is exactly what we got to see this year as well. Chinese manufacturer TP-Link had something to show off as well called the Archer AXE200 Omni router.

Advertisement

TP Link’s prototype router is able to adjust its antennas to provide the best Wi-Fi signals to its users. The antennas are folded when the router is off but will automatically rotate around to find the best possible signal strength once it’s turned on. It is unclear how practical this feature is, but it certainly makes for an amusing function.

TP-Link has packed the Omni router with powerful specifications. It supports Wi-Fi 6E paired with tri-band speeds including 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands. Wi-Fi 6E’s latency is as low as 2-6 milliseconds which makes it ideal for low latency applications such as mobile AR/VR, gaming, 4K/8K video streaming, etc.

Keep in mind that this is only a prototype router and the final version will likely have a few updates in design and features. That is only if TP-Link decides to mass-produce it as a finished product.

In any case, we will update this space as soon as there is more information. We will get to hear more details once the Omni router sees an official release.